Chinese Official To Visit US To Prepare For Trade Talks

Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Chinese official to visit US to prepare for trade talks

Beijing, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A Chinese vice finance minister will visit the United States on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for trade talks next month, state media said.

The United States and China have been embroiled in a bruising trade war for more than a year but they have eased off some of their tit-for-tat tariffs ahead of negotiations in October.

The official Xinhua news agency said vice finance minister Liao Min will lead a delegation visiting the United States on Wednesday to "pave the way" for the higher level talks.

Vice Premier Liu He has acted as President Xi Jinping's pointman in the trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Last week, China said it would spare some US products, including major items such as soybeans and pork, from additional tariffs while US President Donald Trump delayed an increase in punitive duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods for two weeks, until October 15.

