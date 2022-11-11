UrduPoint.com

Chinese Online Retail Markets Attract Young Namibians To Start Businesses

November 11, 2022

Chinese online retail markets attract young Namibians to start businesses

WINDHOEK, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) --:Selling everything from mobile phones, hair extensions, and clothing online to customers across Africa, Hilaria Amunyela has grown her client base from a very small number in 2018 to thousands currently.

"When people look at this order-with-me business, they think it is small but if you are good with finances then you can go far.

You need financial discipline and know how to market," she said.

The young lady has managed to establish herself and her online business, making her one of the youngest self made-millionaires in Namibia, a title she is modestly proud of.

The journey to becoming a millionaire has not been an easy one for the human biology graduate, who recalls the blood and tears involved in owning a successful business but says she is grateful for all the lessons she has learned along the way.

