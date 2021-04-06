UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, Pakistani Businessmen To Make Deals In B2B Meetings Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Chinese, Pakistani businessmen to make deals in B2B meetings online

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) ::Chinese exhibition firm Everest Int'l Expo Pvt. Ltd. will arrange online meetings between manufacturers of China's Henan province and potential investors and buyers from Pakistan.

The meetings will take place from April 26-30 between representatives of the Henan-based industries and Pakistani traders interested in procuring their products or technology.

These meetings will be held in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce and the Provincial Government of Henan, according to a report published by China Economic Net on Tuesday.

The event is sponsored by over 100 Chinese companies, showcasing their products to the Pakistani investors.

The Everest Int'l will facilitate both sides to communicate in a meaningful way. It will also provide interpreters and technical assistants to them.

The language was a communication barrier between the Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and Everest Int'l will serve as a middleman to bridge the gap.

The meetings are part of their endeavour to bring Pakistani investors face to face with industrialists from different provinces of China.

So far over 70 Pakistani firms have applied for participating in the online match-making event while 30 of them have already booked their spaces.

The meetings were being held as a follow-up of the online/offline Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 held by the Everest Int'l in which 60 Chinese manufacturers had put their products on display at Lahore.

Mainly, the meetings are being arranged for Pakistani businessmen who took part in the mentioned expo and later wanted to make deals with Chinese manufacturers. However, fresh entrants will also be entertained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology China Chamber April 2020 Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

1 hour ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.