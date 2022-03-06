UrduPoint.com

Chinese Paralympian Zhu Makes Up For 2008 Regrets At Beijing 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Chinese Paralympian Zhu makes up for 2008 regrets at Beijing 2022

YANQING, Beijing, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chinese para-athlete Zhu Daqing made up for her regret of missing the Paralympic Games in 2008 by winning a silver in the women's downhill vision impaired at the ongoing Beijing Paralympic Winter Games here on Saturday.

"Facing difficulties is easier than dealing with the regrets.

I think I can overcome any difficulties now," the 32-year-old said.

"Although I looked like a healthy girl since childhood, I can't see the blackboard in my kindergarten, even standing near by my teacher's desk. My parents took me to many hospitals around the country, but all the doctors shook their heads when talking about my situation," Zhu recalled.

In the year of 2003, Zhu, then at 17 years old, participated in a para-athletes selection.

Related Topics

China Daqing Beijing Women Silver All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

6 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

15 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

15 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

15 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>