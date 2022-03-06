Chinese Paralympian Zhu makes up for 2008 regrets at Beijing 2022

YANQING, Beijing, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:Chinese para-athlete Zhu Daqing made up for her regret of missing the Paralympic Games in 2008 by winning a silver in the women's downhill vision impaired at the ongoing Beijing Paralympic Winter Games here on Saturday.

"Facing difficulties is easier than dealing with the regrets.

I think I can overcome any difficulties now," the 32-year-old said.

"Although I looked like a healthy girl since childhood, I can't see the blackboard in my kindergarten, even standing near by my teacher's desk. My parents took me to many hospitals around the country, but all the doctors shook their heads when talking about my situation," Zhu recalled.

In the year of 2003, Zhu, then at 17 years old, participated in a para-athletes selection.