UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese PLA Provides COVID-19 Vaccine To Pakistan's Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Chinese PLA provides COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Army

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccine to the Pakistani military, according to a written statement by China's Ministry of National Defense here on Sunday.

The statement said that the Pakistani military was the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military.

China's Central Military Commission has approved supply of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistani side, to implement President Xi Jinping's important declaration on China's COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good.

The Chinese PLA would continue to make positive contributions to the building of a community of common health for mankind.

The first batch of PLA-donated vaccine has been delivered to Pakistani side at the latter's request.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China Sunday From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

11 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

41 minutes ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

56 minutes ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.