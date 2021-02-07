(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccine to the Pakistani military, according to a written statement by China's Ministry of National Defense here on Sunday.

The statement said that the Pakistani military was the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military.

China's Central Military Commission has approved supply of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistani side, to implement President Xi Jinping's important declaration on China's COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good.

The Chinese PLA would continue to make positive contributions to the building of a community of common health for mankind.

The first batch of PLA-donated vaccine has been delivered to Pakistani side at the latter's request.