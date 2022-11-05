UrduPoint.com

Chinese Ports' Container Throughput Maintains Expansion In Jan.-Sept.

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Chinese ports' container throughput maintains expansion in Jan.-Sept.

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Container throughput at China's ports continued stable growth in the first three quarters of 2022, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

During this period, some 219.33 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports, up 4 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

This growth maintained the trend of expansion in the first eight months of the year, when the volume of containers handled at China's ports rose 4.1 percent over one year ago.

In the Jan.-Sept. period, cargo throughput at China's ports edged up 0.1 percent year on year to 11.55 billion tonnes. Cargo throughput for foreign trade reached 3.42 billion tonnes, the data shows.

Cargo throughput at China's ports went up 1.8 percent year on year in the third quarter, reversing a contraction of 2.9 percent during the second quarter.

Related Topics

China From Billion Million

Recent Stories

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

9 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

9 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

9 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

9 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.