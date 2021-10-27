UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Calls For Early RCEP Formation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chinese Premier calls for early RCEP formation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will reach a threshold of entry into force soon, and countries need to hasten work for it to take effect as early as possible.

Li made the remarks Wednesday while attending the 24th ASEAN Plus China, Japan and ROK Summit.

Countries need to hasten work for the agreement to take effect as early as possible, and continue to advance free trade and pursue higher-level integration, Li said.

China will host capacity-building programs such as training of personnel and experience sharing on RCEP implementation for interested governments, business chambers or associations, and companies from ASEAN countries, said Li, adding that China will also organize a symposium for high-standard implementation of the RCEP next year and welcomes the active participation of all sides.

