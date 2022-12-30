UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Congratulates New Nepali PM On Inauguration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, on his inauguration as Nepal's prime minister.

In his congratulatory message, Li said that China and Nepal, as traditional friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, have always respected each other, treated each other as equals and sincerely helped each other.

In recent years, China-Nepal relations have maintained a healthy and stable development, and practical cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, benefitting both countries and the region at large, said the Chinese premier.

Li said that he is ready to work with Prime Minister Prachanda to push forward the two countries' strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

