UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Meets Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Chinese premier meets Iranian president

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with visiting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said China and Iran are both ancient civilizations and have a long history of friendly exchanges between their peoples.

China attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations and is willing to adhere to mutual respect and equal treatment with Iran to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, maintain world peace, promote common development, and benefit the people of both sides, the premier said.

China is willing to work with Iran to improve the level of practical cooperation, Li said, calling on both sides to implement the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan, promote cooperation on economy, trade and other fields, mutually expand product exports, promote the implementation of mutually beneficial projects conducive to improving people's livelihoods, increase personnel exchanges and consolidate the public opinion foundation of friendship between the two countries.

Highlighting the friendship between Iran and China, Raisi said Iran is committed to developing relations with China.

Iran is willing to implement the comprehensive cooperation plan of the two countries on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, and to deepen cooperation in various fields and promote the continuous development of bilateral ties, the president said.

Iran is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international affairs and jointly safeguard world peace and stability, Raisi added.

Related Topics

World Exports Iran China Beijing

Recent Stories

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

42 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.