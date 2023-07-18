Open Menu

Chinese Premier Meets U.S. Climate Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Chinese premier meets U.S. climate envoy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Beijing on Tuesday.

China and the United States are both important countries in the world, and enhanced cooperation between them will benefit not only each other but also the whole world, Li said.

The two sides should take concrete actions to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state at their meeting in Bali, Indonesia last year, properly manage differences and bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and stable development at an early date, he said.

Noting that the global response to climate change is an arduous task, Li called for practicing multilateralism and adherence to the goals and principles set out in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Li said all parties should shoulder their respective responsibilities and abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in addressing climate change.

Developed countries should take the lead in reducing emissions and fulfill their financial commitments as soon as possible while developing countries should make contributions within their capacity, the premier said.

