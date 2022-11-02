Chinese Premier sends congratulatory letter to Pacific Basin Nuclear Conference 2022

BEIJING, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter on Tuesday to the 23rd Pacific Basin Nuclear Conference held simultaneously in Beijing and Chengdu.

Nuclear power is safe, stable and efficient clean energy, Li noted in the letter. The peaceful development and utilization of nuclear power not only injects fresh impetus into human development but also plays a significant role in ensuring energy security, addressing climate change, promoting green and low-carbon energy transformation, and advancing the development of high-end equipment manufacturing, Li said.

The Chinese government firmly supports the active and orderly development of nuclear power and vigorously promoting technological advances and industrial development in this field on the premise of ensuring absolute security, Li said.

He stressed that China is willing to work with other countries to deepen international exchanges and cooperation in nuclear power on the basis of equality and mutual benefits to facilitate the transformation of economic and social development and deliver more benefits to people of all countries.

He called on nations to take the well-being of their people into consideration, fulfill their obligations per the international legal instruments regarding nuclear security, and jointly uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation system with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as its cornerstone.