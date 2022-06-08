Chinese Premier Stresses Giving Full Play To Policy Effects To Stabilize Economy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM
BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday urged efforts to give full play to policy effects to keep growth, market entities and employment stable.
Chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li also pledged measures to further stabilize foreign trade and investment and promote opening-up of the country.