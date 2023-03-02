UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Talks With IMF Managing Director On Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Chinese premier talks with IMF Managing Director on phone

BEIJING, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talked with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the phone at the latter's request at Ziguangge of Zhongnanhai.

Premier Li noted that facing the complex and intricate international and regional environment, continuing the friendly cooperation between China and the IMF will benefit both sides and contribute to the international efforts against common challenges.

As the largest developing country and a strong advocate of South-South cooperation, China has made dedicated efforts to narrow the North-South gap, according to a press release issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Thursday.

Addressing the debt problems of low-income countries requires the participation of all creditors. China is ready to play a constructive part in the resolution of the debt problems of relevant countries under multilateral framework.

At the same time, China maintains that all parties should take actions together and shoulder the burden fairly, to help low-income countries overcome economic difficulties and achieve sustainable development.

Premier Li noted that facing the shocks from COVID-19 and other greater-than-expected factors last year, China took timely and decisive actions by front-loading the implementation of established policies, and introducing a policy package for stabilizing the economy and follow-up measures.

These efforts helped maintain the overall stability of economic performance. Over 12 million new urban jobs were created in the whole year. Despite high inflation worldwide, China managed to ensure steady growth and prevent inflation, keeping CPI increase at only 2 percent.

Over the past three years since the pandemic struck, China has adopted creative ways for exercising macro regulation and focused on stimulating market vitality and social creativity through tax and fee cuts. With these measures, the Chinese economy registered an average annual growth of 4.5 percent, higher than the world; average. China's growth is now stabilizing and picking up, and enjoys broad space for future development.

Georgieva noted that with its sound economic performance in the recent period, China has made positive contribution to the world economy and will continue to serve as a powerhouse for global growth.

The IMF has revised up significantly its forecast for China's growth. Georgieva also expressed appreciation to the Chinese side for its positive and constructive attitude and efforts in supporting developing countries in overcoming the debt crisis, and said the IMF would enhance coordination and cooperation with China on this matter.

He Lifeng and Xiao Jie were present at the event.

Related Topics

IMF Resolution World China Same Market Event All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

6 minutes ago
 NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

21 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.