- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Chinese premier to address virtual dialogue with people from British business sector
Chinese Premier To Address Virtual Dialogue With People From British Business Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will in Beijing attend and address a virtual dialogue with representatives of British business sector on Tuesday, and will communicate with the attendees.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Monday.