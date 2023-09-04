Chinese premier to attend 18th G20 Summit

BEIJING, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

Addressing her regular briefing held here, she said that the Chinese premier will be attending the summit at the invitation of the government of India.