Chinese Premier To Attend G20 Summit In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Premier Li Qiang of China's State Council will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.

"As one of the major summits of international economic cooperation, member countries should strengthen partnerships and jointly face the challenges posed by the current world economy and development and make positive contributions to world economic recovery and sustainable development, she said during a regular press briefing.

China hoped the summit taking place in India could reach a consensus, display confidence to the outside world and promote prosperous development together, Mao added.

She said that Premier Li Qiang would attend the summit at invitation of the government of Republic of India.

