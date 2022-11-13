Chinese premier urges ASEAN to advance economic integration

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Kiqiang urged "advancing regional economic integration" at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia.

Li said in this period, when global and regional balances are going through deep and complex transformations, the tendencies of unilateralism and protectionism have increased in the world.

East Asian countries should continue to adhere to the goals of peace, stability and development, he said.

"East Asia, which accounts for 30% of the global population, economy and trade, has become the main engine of the world economy. Closer cooperation in this region is vital to overcoming the downward trend in the economy and sustaining development over the long term," said Li.