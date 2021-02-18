UrduPoint.com
Chinese Premier Urges Efforts To Pool Wisdom To Improve Gov't Work

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Chinese premier urges efforts to pool wisdom to improve gov't work

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday urged efforts to pool wisdom in order improve the government's work and promote sustainable and healthy economic and social development.

When chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li was briefed on the handling of suggestions from deputies to the National People's Congress and proposals from members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative (CPPC) Conference in 2020.

