UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Urges GMS Countries To Broaden Cooperation

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Chinese premier urges GMS countries to broaden cooperation

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called on Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) countries to broaden cooperation areas and jointly promote sustainable and inclusive development of the sub-region.

Li made the remarks at the seventh summit of the GMS Economic Cooperation via video link.

Noting the current COVID-19 pandemic is still fluctuating globally, and instability and uncertainty in the world economy are increasing, Li said the economic recovery and sustainable growth of countries in the sub-region are facing new challenges.

"We should build consensus, enhance political mutual trust, broaden cooperation areas, improve cooperation levels, and jointly promote sustainable and inclusive development of the sub-region," Li said.

Li called on the sub-region countries to deepen cooperation on water resources for the benefit of coastal nations. They should also work together to prevent and control the pandemic, strengthen trade and investment, and jointly promote economic recovery, said Li.

Efforts should also be made to promote connectivity and achieve coordinated development, promote sustainable development to improve people's livelihoods, consolidate political mutual trust, and safeguard the sub-region countries' common interests.

Related Topics

World Water China

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St ..

Emirates to resume services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

28 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

44 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

52 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

58 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.