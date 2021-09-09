Chinese premier urges GMS countries to broaden cooperation

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called on Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) countries to broaden cooperation areas and jointly promote sustainable and inclusive development of the sub-region.

Li made the remarks at the seventh summit of the GMS Economic Cooperation via video link.

Noting the current COVID-19 pandemic is still fluctuating globally, and instability and uncertainty in the world economy are increasing, Li said the economic recovery and sustainable growth of countries in the sub-region are facing new challenges.

"We should build consensus, enhance political mutual trust, broaden cooperation areas, improve cooperation levels, and jointly promote sustainable and inclusive development of the sub-region," Li said.

Li called on the sub-region countries to deepen cooperation on water resources for the benefit of coastal nations. They should also work together to prevent and control the pandemic, strengthen trade and investment, and jointly promote economic recovery, said Li.

Efforts should also be made to promote connectivity and achieve coordinated development, promote sustainable development to improve people's livelihoods, consolidate political mutual trust, and safeguard the sub-region countries' common interests.