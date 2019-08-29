UrduPoint.com
Chinese President Receives Credentials Of Ambassador Hashmi

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials presented by 10 new ambassadors to China, including Pakistan's new ambassador to China Naghmana A. Hashmi, at the Great Hall of the People.

The ambassadors were Naghmana A. Hashmi from Pakistan, Didier Dacko from Mali, Lechoo Daniel Setenane from Lesotho, Mohamed A. Al-Dehaimi from Qatar, Graham Hugh Fletcher from Australia, Martin Chedondo from Zimbabwe, Andre Unga from Estonia, Raja Nushirwan from Malaysia, Aishath Azeema from the Maldives, and Saramady Toure from Guinea.

President Xi welcomed the new ambassadors to China and asked them to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to the leaders and people of their countries, according to Chinese foreign ministry's statement.

Xi Jinping said that China attached great importance to developing friendly relations with other countries and was willing to enhance political mutual trust with other countries, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and build a "One Belt, One Road" for the benefit of all peoples.

He said the Chinese government would provide convenience and support for the work of the ambassadors and hoped that the envoys would actively contribute to bilateral relations between China and their countries.

The ambassadors conveyed greetings from their state leaders to Xi Jinping, warmly congratulated him on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and spoke highly of the China's achievements during the last 70 years and the tremendous contributions to the cause of world peace and development.

They said that their countries looked forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with China and actively participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

They said they feel greatly honoured to serve as ambassadors to China and would make active efforts to promote mutual understanding and trust between the peoples.

China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present on the occasion.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Hashmi arrived in Beijing on 12 July 2019 after serving as Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union since 2014.

She has also served previously as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

