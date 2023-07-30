Chinese President Xi Jinping declares 31st World University Games open

(@FahadShabbir)

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chengdu Universiade opens and provides an opportunity for participants from all over the world to write a chapter of youth. The 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games kicked off on Friday evening in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and declared the Games open.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, together with leaders and distinguished guests from all over the world, attended the opening ceremony.

Against the night sky, Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium was illuminated by dazzling lights and fireworks. A vibrant performance given by university students in Chengdu preceded the ceremony, which added to the lively atmosphere in the stadium.

At 19:58, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, together with FISU Acting President Leonz Eder and others, stepped onto the rostrum to a song with the theme of peace and the community for a shared future, waving to the audience. A prolonged round of enthusiastic applause filled the venue.

The logo of China Cultural Heritage "Sun and Immortal Birds" spun swiftly at the center of the venue, with twelve rays of golden light shimmering. As flamboyant countdown fireworks burst into the night sky and ignited thunderous cheers across the audience, the opening ceremony commenced.

In the singing of "Our National Flag Is So Beautiful" by a children's chorus from southwest China's Daliang Mountains, and "Ode to the Motherland" by young representatives from China's 56 ethnic groups, an eight-man honor guard escorted China's national flag into the stadium in a steady march.

All stood up and sang the National Anthem of the People's Republic of China. The five-star red flag rose slowly and fluttered in the wind.

At 20:07, athletes began to enter. Participating delegations from 113 countries and regions marched on along the pass paved with Sichuan brocade patterns meaning "Road of Splendor," which received a warm welcome from the audience.

The Chinese delegation with over 700 members entered last as the host nation. Xi stood up and waved his hand, and the whole stadium was filled with joy, with applause and cheers echoing through the stadium. China has sent 411 athletes to compete in all 18 sports.

Huai Jinpeng, president of the organizing committee of the Chengdu Universiade, delivered a speech. On behalf of the committee, he extended warm welcome to the athletes, coaches, technical officials and guests from 113 countries and regions around the world, wishing them to carry forward sportsmanship, display the vigor of youth and forge solidarity and friendship.

In his speech, FISU acting president Leonz Eder expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government, Sichuan province, Chengdu city and all participants for their joint efforts in creating an outstanding sports gala that will live up to people's expectations, sending his best wishes to the participating athletes.