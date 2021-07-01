UrduPoint.com
Chinese President Xi's Speech Highlight At CPC's Founding Celebrations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Chinese President Xi's speech highlight at CPC's founding celebrations

BEIJING, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping (Chinese President), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC's founding at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday.

Here are some highlights from Xi's speech: - China has realized the first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

- The CPC has united and led the Chinese people over the past 100 years for one ultimate theme -- bringing about the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in fighting bloody battles with unyielding determination, achieving great success in the new democratic revolution.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in endeavoring to build a stronger China with a spirit of self-reliance, achieving great success in the socialist revolution and construction.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in freeing the mind and forging ahead, achieving great success in reform, opening-up and socialist modernization.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in pursuing a great struggle, a great project, a great cause and a great dream through a spirit of self-confidence, self-reliance and innovation, achieving great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

- Seeking happiness for the people and national rejuvenation has been Party's aspiration and mission since founding.

- Only socialism could save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics could develop China.

- The CPC and the Chinese people, through a tenacious struggle, have shown the world that China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

- The people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history.

- The great founding spirit of the CPC is the Party's source of strength.

- China's success hinges on the Party.

. - The firm leadership of the CPC must be upheld.

- The Party will continue leading Chinese people toward a better life.

- At the fundamental level, the capability of the Party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics are attributable to the fact that Marxism works.

- The Party must uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

- The Party must continue self-reform.

- China will elevate its armed forces to world-class standards so that we are equipped with greater capacity and more reliable means for safeguarding our national sovereignty, security.

- China is committed to "one country, two systems" in governance of Hong Kong and Macao.

- Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

- All Chinese people, both at home and overseas, can focus their ingenuity and energy on the same goal and come together as a mighty force for realizing national rejuvenation.

- The Party is still in its prime, determined as ever to achieve lasting greatness for the nation.

- Chinese young people should carry on the mission of national rejuvenation.

- Any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

- The time in which the Chinese nation could be bullied and abused by others is gone forever.

- China welcomes helpful suggestions, but will not accept sanctimonious preaching.

- Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or subjugate us.

- China will keep promoting community with shared future for mankind.

- China is committed to world peace, development and order.

