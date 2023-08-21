Open Menu

Chinese Production Of Shakespeare's Drama To Stage In Beijing

Published August 21, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A Chinese production of William Shakespeare's classic "The Tempest" will be staged at the prime theater in Beijing.

The play, directed by Tim Supple and starring veteran theatrical actor Pu Cunxin, will be performed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) from Sept. 9 to 17.

The five-act play "The Tempest" is the last play Shakespeare wrote exclusively by himself, demonstrating his vision of the future of humanity. The drama captures the sadness and joy in the world, calling for the spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation, and charity.

It is the NCPA's fifth production of Shakespeare's masterpieces following "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Hamlet," "King Lear" and "The Merchant of Venice."

