UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Regulator Stresses Capital Market Opening-up, Risk Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Chinese regulator stresses capital market opening-up, risk prevention

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :China will continue to open up its capital market and keep an open, supportive attitude toward the set-up of institutions as well as the launch of businesses and products, the head of the country's securities regulator said Saturday.

"But at the same time, we must also pay attention to coordinating opening-up and risk prevention," said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at a roundtable of the China Development Forum.

Yi warned against large amount of hot money running in and out, which would hurt the healthy development of the market and should be "strictly regulated.

" He also urged cooperation with U.S. regulators to properly address the issues concerning China concept stocks as disagreements could only be resolved through negotiation.

Since China detailed nine measures to expand opening-up in the capital market at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai in 2019, vigorous policies have been rolled out to facilitate cross-border capital flows.

By the end of 2020, China had seen three consecutive years of net foreign capital inflows, with overseas investors' holdings of A-share assets topping 3 trillion Yuan (about 460.8 billion U.S. Dollars), according to Yi.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Same Money Stocks 2019 2020 Market Billion

Recent Stories

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

56 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

56 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.