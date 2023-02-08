UrduPoint.com

Chinese Rescue Team Arrives In Quake-hit Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ADANA, Türkiye,, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :After flying over 8,000 km on a chartered Air China plane, an 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport on Wednesday to assist in rescue efforts in the quake-hit areas in Türkiye.

According to Zhao Ming, head of the Chinese rescue team which arrived at 4:30 am local time (0130 GMT), based on the local conditions, the Chinese rescue team immediately started the unloading and transfer work, and coordinated with the Chinese Embassy in Türkiye, the local government and relevant UN agencies as soon as possible.

The team took over specific search and rescue missions based on the current rescue progress, and plans to send a rescue team to survey the site of the mission and choose safe and suitable locations to set up camps.

"As a Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team certified by the United Nations, the Chinese rescue team is equipped with excellent personnel and resources, and can carry out search and rescue operations in two different work sites at the same time," said Wang Mo, deputy head of the Chinese rescue team.

"Upon arrival, the team will bring audio and video life detectors, medical equipment and rescue dogs to the disaster area and immediately start the search and rescue work." The latest death toll from the massive earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 5,894 with 34,810 injuries, the country's Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying.

The Chinese Embassy in Türkiye confirmed to Xinhua that no Chinese casualties have been reported so far.

According to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake with a depth of 7 km struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), which was strongly felt in the neighboring provinces of Gaziantep, Hatay and Malatya. There were numerous aftershocks in the vicinity.

Related Topics

Earthquake United Nations China Progress Same Kahramanmaras Malatya Hatay Gaziantep Adana SITE From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

25 minutes ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

30 minutes ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

45 minutes ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.