Chinese researchers achieve carbon dioxide column concentrations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:Chinese researchers have obtained the global carbon dioxide column concentrations of the polar regions at night time.

The preliminary comparison accuracy of the data exceeded one ppm.

The data comes from a satellite that was launched by China last April, carrying atmospheric carbon dioxide and hyperspectral aerosol detection laser radar.

China has been expecting to detect aerosols more accurately by hyperspectral technology and to monitor both aerosol and carbon on one satellite. And the country's carbon peak and neutrality promise needs basic data support of high precision carbon distribution.