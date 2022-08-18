UrduPoint.com

Chinese Researchers Builds New Weather Station In Kunlun Mountains

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Chinese researchers builds new weather station in Kunlun Mountains

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Researchers from the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) and China's meteorological authorities have built a new meteorological station at an altitude of 5,200 meters in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The station, which is the highest altitude meteorological station in the middle section of the Kunlun Mountains, can perform automatic data transmission based on the BeiDou satellites. Its successful launch is expected to fill the gap in meteorological observation data in the area, according to the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the CAS.

The researchers established the station during their recent scientific expedition to the Kunlun Mountains aimed at studying climate change and the synergy of westerly winds and monsoon systems. Nearly 40 experts and scholars participated in the scientific expedition.

Despite extreme environmental conditions, the researchers installed weather detection equipment developed by China at the new station. The weather station is expected to provide valuable meteorological data for the study of weather phenomena of the high altitudes, climate change and unique precipitation characteristics of the Kunlun Mountains, with the help of ultraviolet radiation and low-temperature observation systems.

In recent years, the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is getting significantly warmer and more humid, while the frequency of extreme weather in southern Xinjiang has also grown sharply. It is urgently needed to trace the energy evolution of water vapor related to the changes and to reveal the possible mechanisms behind these changes and their possible impacts, according to the researchers.

Related Topics

Weather Water China From Satellites

Recent Stories

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

23 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.