Chinese researchers clinch award at computer vision conference

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese researchers have won the Best Paper Award for a groundbreaking paper on planning-oriented autonomous driving at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR).

The CVPR, a top-tier conference in the area of artificial intelligence, selected 12 candidates for the honor of Best Paper from more than 9,000 paper submissions this year.

The Chinese paper challenged the current modular way of processing different tasks and proposed a comprehensive framework that incorporates three major tasks, including perception, prediction and planning in one network.

The solution has the potential to significantly reduce hardware costs, while making travel more safe and comfortable, according to the paper.

The paper was the result of researchers from the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Wuhan University and SenseTime, a leading AI software company.