Chinese researchers develop AI-based early-warning system for myocardial infarction

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed an early-warning system for myocardial infarction by combining electrocardiogram diagnoses and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Early treatment is key to boosting the survival rate of myocardial infarction patients. An accurate warning system based on electrocardiograms may help prevent delayed treatment.

Researchers from the Tenth People's Hospital of Tongji University analyzed electrocardiograms of 667 myocardial infarction cases and compared them with 7,571 electrocardiograms in the control group.

They then developed an AI-based diagnosis algorithm for myocardial infarction.

In a comparative test with cardiologists, the algorithm performed better in detecting myocardial infarction, achieving an accuracy rate of about 90 percent.

The system provides important software support for automatic early warnings of myocardial infarction. The algorithm can be embedded into wearable electrocardiogram monitoring devices to provide pre-hospital early warnings of acute myocardial infarction and avoid treatment delays.