Chinese researchers develop highly efficient perovskite solar cells

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Chinese researchers have developed a type of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) with high power conversion efficiency.

PSCs can be generally classified into two categories, n-i-p devices and inverted p-i-n devices.

The p-i-n PSCs can be produced at low temperature with good stability, and are compatible with crystal silicon cell to achieve the development of laminated cell, said Fang Junfeng, professor at the East China Normal University (ECNU).

At present, the efficiency of n-i-p perovskite cells has reached 25 percent, while the maximum efficiency of inverted p-i-n devices remains at 22 to 23 percent.