Chinese researchers develop new method to detect heavy metal in farmland

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a new method for detecting heavy metals in farmland and analyzing pollution sources, according to the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

CAAS researchers combined two machine classification and screening methods to characterize heavy metal pollution sources in the sediment of an urban river and its surrounding farmland soil. They proposed a new source analysis method for heavy metals in farmland and a screening mechanism for the remediation of contaminated soils.

The new method can improve the accuracy and efficiency of heavy metal pollution source analysis in farmland soil, providing references for the restoration and management of farmlands contaminated by heavy metals.

It can help reduce heavy metal pollution diffusion, providing a basis for a management system based on big data, according to CAAS. The research was published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.