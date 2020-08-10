UrduPoint.com
Chinese Researchers Develop New Preparation Method Of Graphene Composites

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a new preparation method of hybrid graphene composites by introducing new electrochemical techniques, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

A research team led by Li Xinheng of the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics under the CAS has prepared high-performance graphene composites through the new preparation method, said the CAS.

They have acquired MnO2 nanoflowers and polyaniline nanoribbons grown on hybrid graphene by in situ electrochemical techniques.

Graphene is a frontier field of material science with vast application prospects. It is desirable for the development of asymmetric supercapacitors with high energy density that maintain high power density and long life cycles.

The new preparation method is capable of producing high-performance graphene composites at a low cost. It is environmentally friendly and suitable for large-scale industrial production.

