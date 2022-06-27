UrduPoint.com

Chinese Researchers Develop Ultra-black Coating

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Chinese researchers develop ultra-black coating

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have developed an ultra-black coating with stable performance, according to the Harbin Institute of Technology.

Ultra-black coating can absorb almost any light that falls on it and is widely used in precision optical instruments.

The ultra-black coating developed by the research team from the Harbin Institute of Technology can absorb up to 99.8 percent of the wide spectrum.

The new material can meet the needs of a variety of application conditions and extreme environments, with advanced performance and technical maturity compared with current similar products, according to the Harbin Institute of Technology.

The ultra-black coating has been applied to thousands of products such as light shades, effectively improving the in-orbit detection capability and positioning accuracy of optical loads of the country's spacecraft.

Related Topics

Technology China Harbin From Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

40 minutes ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

1 hour ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

2 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

2 hours ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.