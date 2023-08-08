Open Menu

Chinese Researchers Discover New Drug For Type 2 Diabetes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Beijing, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese researchers from Peking University have found a potential new medicine that may boost diabetes treatment effectiveness, according to Xinhua news Agency.

Researchers believe that bacteroides spp.

microbial dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) from the gut microbiota is an important therapeutic target for managing type 2 diabetes, as it has the ability to degrade the host's glucagon and help compromise glucose homeostasis.

According to researchers, enriched peptidase in the host's body reduces the clinical efficacy of Sitagliptin, a widely used diabetes treatment, as Sitagliptin cannot effectively inhibit DPP4 activity.

According to the study, the finding is likely to have significant influence on further understanding diabetes and enhancing the efficacy of related drug treatments.

