Chinese Researchers Discover Recessive Virus-resistant Wheat Gene

Published March 07, 2023

BEJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese researchers have discovered a gene that can enhance resistance to wheat yellow mosaic disease, which causes significant losses in crop yield, according to a report in China Science Daily on Monday.

The wheat yellow mosaic disease is prevalent in China and is caused by a soil-borne virus known as the wheat yellow mosaic virus (WYMV).

The best defense against this disease is to cultivate resistant varieties of wheat, making it crucial to explore gene resources with antiviral properties.

The researchers from the Institute of Crop Science under the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences used genome-editing technology to create wheat editing material by knocking out a translation initiation factor gene called TaeIF4E, and cultivated its single, double and triple mutant varieties.

