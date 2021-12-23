UrduPoint.com

Chinese Researchers Discover Two New White Truffle Species

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Chinese researchers discover two new white truffle species

KUNMING, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Chinese researchers have discovered two new species of white truffle in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

After conducting extensive field investigations, specimen collection, and morphological anatomy and phylogenetic studies, the research team found two new species named Tuber songlu and Tuber qujingense which belong to a truffle genera called Puberulum. Both of them provide a vital source of food and revenue.

The study, published in the journal Phytotaxa, once again proves that Yunnan is a global leader in biodiversity, and is a key area for studying the speciation and diversity differentiation of truffles.

Furthermore, the study provides basic scientific data for diversity assessment, resource conservation and sustainable utilization of truffle genera.

