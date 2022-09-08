UrduPoint.com

Chinese Researchers Find Neutralizing Antibody Against COVID-19 Variants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against COVID-19 variants

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese researchers have found a neutralizing antibody that could provide protection against the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, and it has shown preventative efficacy by nasal delivery.

The antibody 58G6 detected in a COVID-19 patient was isolated and showed potent neutralizing activity inhibiting the variants, according to the study published in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.

It was jointly discovered by researchers from the Chongqing Medical University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The researchers administered the antibody to hamsters via nasal delivery and found that a very low dosage of 2 milligrams per kilogram effectively prevented them from being infected with the variants, according to the paper. It said that the antibody is expected to be used in nebulized therapy.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Wuhan From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

53 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

4 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.