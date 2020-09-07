UrduPoint.com
Chinese Researchers Identify Key Neuron For Sleep Regulation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

SHANGHAI, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have identified a specific neuron that plays a key role in regulating sleep, offering reference for potential treatments of sleep disorders, according to the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS).

The regulation of sleep involves two major mechanisms including day-night rhythm and sleep homeostasis, referring to the balance between the duration of sleep and wakefulness. Previous studies have identified many genes and molecules related to sleep homeostasis, among which adenosine is a key factor. However, how neural activity controls the release of adenosine in the brain remains unclear.

Researchers from the Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology under the CAS, Peking University as well as other institutions designed a genetically encoded adenosine sensor with high sensitivity and conducted research on mice.

They found that glutamatergic neurons in the basal forebrain region contributed to the adenosine increase and the accumulation of sleep pressure.

The research reveals the neural mechanism of sleep homeostasis regulation, offering insights into the treatment of sleep disorders.

