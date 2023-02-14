Chinese researchers reveal causes of increased El Nino events

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese researchers have found that greenhouse warming and internal variability have increased the frequency of extreme El Nino and Central Pacific El Nino events since 1980.

The research, conducted by a team of scientists at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese academy of Sciences, was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

According to the researchers, El Nino has changed its properties since the 1980s, characterized by more common extreme El Nino and Central Pacific El Nino events.

However, it had been unclear whether such change is externally forced or part of the natural variability.

The researchers investigated the past changes in El Nino diversity and quantified the contribution of anthropogenic forcing and internal variability to the recently observed El Nino diversity.

They found that the frequency of extreme El Nino and Central Pacific El Nino events also increased during the period 1875-1905 when the anthropogenic carbon dioxide concentration was relatively lower.