UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Rocket For Space Station Mission Transported To Launch Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chinese rocket for space station mission transported to launch site

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which is to launch the core module of China's space station, was safely transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province on Monday.

According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the rocket, along with the core module Tianhe that has been transported to Wenchang, will be assembled and tested at the launch site.

A total of 11 missions to build China's space station are planned for the next two years, including the construction of the core module that is scheduled to be launched in the first half of this year, according to the China National Space Administration.

The CMSA said that facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site are in good condition and preparations have been carried out as scheduled.

Related Topics

China SITE

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

43 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

49 seconds ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

1 minute ago

Central Punjab vie to defend U16 One-Day title aga ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP launches diverse innovation-based programmes ..

31 minutes ago

Safety above all, always: Emirates operates first ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.