Chinese Rocket Segment Disintegrates Over Indian Ocean: State TV

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean: state TV

Beijing, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A large segment of a Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, state television reported Sunday citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, following fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down.

"After monitoring and analysis, at 10:24 (0224 GMT) on May 9, 2021, the last-stage wreckage of the Long March 5B Yao-2 launch vehicle has reentered the atmosphere, and the landing area is at 72.47° east longitude and 2.65° north latitude," CCTV said, providing coordinates for a point in the Indian Ocean.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

