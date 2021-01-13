Chinese rural health centers urged to keep alert to COVID-19 challenges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese health authority Wednesday called on rural health centers to remain alert to the challenges of COVID-19 containment in rural areas as the Spring Festival approaches.

Rural areas are less capable to prevent and control COVID-19 as they are more backward in health infrastructure than cities, Wang Bin, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

The upcoming Spring Festival will see a large number of people return home to spend the festival with their families, Wang said, warning that the increased movement of people between urban and rural areas will bring challenges to epidemic control in rural areas.

Wang called on rural health centers and clinics to raise the awareness of promptly identifying and reporting COVID-19 cases.