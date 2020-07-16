Chinese, Saudi experts exchange views on 30 years of ties

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations, officials and scholars from China and Saudi Arabia highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral ties during a seminar.

At the online seminar held on Wednesday by the two countries' think tanks - China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development and Saudi Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, ambassador for China-Arab States Cooperation Forum Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Li Chengwen and Saudi Ambassador to China Turki bin Mohamed Al-Mady reviewed the 30 years of development while looking into the future of the bilateral ties.

Zhu Weilie, director of the Committee of Experts of the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development, stressed the strategic importance of China-Saudi Arabia relations, based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually-beneficial cooperation and non-interference in each others' internal affairs.

He also highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in fighting COVID-19.

Yahya bin Junaid, head of the Saudi Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, said the Saudi-China ties have witnessed great achievements in political and economic fields and now expanded to the cultural sector. With the decision of introducing Chinese language into the Saudi curriculum, the bilateral cultural cooperation is moving to a higher level.

Majid Al Otaiba, member of the Saudi-Chinese business Council, said the two countries' economic and commercial cooperation has witnessed significant growth over the years, resulting in an astounding success in bilateral trade.

Chinese ambassador to the kingdom Chen Weiqing expressed his gratitude and respect to all those who have contributed to the cause of China-Saudi Arabia friendship. He expressed confidence that the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, featuring traditional friendship, common interests and shared vision, will continue to be enhanced.