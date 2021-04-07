UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Scientist Wins Int'l Award For Unraveling Mystery Of Locust Swarms

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Chinese scientist wins int'l award for unraveling mystery of locust swarms

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese scientist Kang Le has won the 2021 Silverstein-Simeone Award, an international prize recognizing scientists for their outstanding work at the frontiers of chemical ecology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said Wednesday.

Kang, a researcher with the academy's Institute of Zoology, bagged the award for cutting-edge research including his latest study which found that a smelly compound emitted by locusts can attract the insects in the wild to form a giant cluster.

The compound called 4-vinylanisole or 4VA, has been identified as an aggregation pheromone that is responsible for the behavior of the swarm. The discovery for the first time revealed the mystery of locust swarms, which is expected to be very significant in the control and prediction of locust plagues, and inspire scientists to solve the global food problem.

The prize has been awarded every year by the International Society of Chemical Ecology since 1995. Kang is the first Chinese scientist to receive the honor.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

7 minutes ago

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

7 minutes ago

15 dead in southeastern Kenya road accident

7 minutes ago

Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

15 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.