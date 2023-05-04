UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Estimate Changes Of Lake Water Storage On Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Chinese scientists estimate changes of lake water storage on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:A research team led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) under the Chinese academy of Sciences has estimated the changes of lake water storage (LWS) volume on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The results of the research have been published in the journal Science Bulletin.

According to the research, there are around 1,400 lakes larger than one square kilometer on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, most of which are located on the inner plateau, which is less affected by human activities. With climate warming and humidification, the lakes there have experienced dramatic expansion, which poses a flood risk to surrounding villages and roads.

"So an effective and accurate estimation of LWS changes under climate change is urgently needed," said Jia Binghao, a researcher at IAP.

Related Topics

Flood Water China

Recent Stories

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

18 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

21 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

1 hour ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 hours ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.