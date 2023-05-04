Chinese scientists estimate changes of lake water storage on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:A research team led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) under the Chinese academy of Sciences has estimated the changes of lake water storage (LWS) volume on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The results of the research have been published in the journal Science Bulletin.

According to the research, there are around 1,400 lakes larger than one square kilometer on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, most of which are located on the inner plateau, which is less affected by human activities. With climate warming and humidification, the lakes there have experienced dramatic expansion, which poses a flood risk to surrounding villages and roads.

"So an effective and accurate estimation of LWS changes under climate change is urgently needed," said Jia Binghao, a researcher at IAP.