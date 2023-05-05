UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Estimate Changes Of Lake Water Storage On Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Chinese scientists estimate changes of lake water storage on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A research team led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) under the Chinese academy of Sciences has estimated the changes of lake water storage (LWS) volume on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The results of the research have been published in the journal Science Bulletin.

According to the research, there are around 1,400 lakes larger than one square kilometer on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, most of which are located on the inner plateau, which is less affected by human activities. With climate warming and humidification, the lakes there have experienced dramatic expansion, which poses a flood risk to surrounding villages and roads.

"So an effective and accurate estimation of LWS changes under climate change is urgently needed," said Jia Binghao, a researcher at IAP.

Using Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) data and high-resolution land surface model simulations, the researchers estimated the LWS for 18 lakes larger than 300 square kilometers on the inner Qinghai-Tibet Plateau from 2002 to 2018.

"The estimated LWS agreed well with the multi-source satellite altimetry data. The LWS of the 18 lakes expanded rapidly, with a growth rate of 26.92 mm per year," Jia said.

The researchers also projected future changes in LWS for an intermediate scenario based on machine learning. "The increasing rate of LWS by the mid-21st century for an intermediate scenario is predicted to decrease to 40 percent of that of recent decades," the researcher said.

"The LWS estimations based on GRACE data and a land surface model can be used to identify regional changes in lakes for areas with limited available data, which is a helpful tool for monitoring lake water resource changes," he added.

Related Topics

Century Flood Water China 2018 From

Recent Stories

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

53 seconds ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

24 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

31 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

1 hour ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.