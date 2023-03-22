Chinese scientists find oxygen on early Earth partly from rocks

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese scientists have revealed their new findings about the origin of initial oxygen on the early Earth, suggesting it may mainly derive from rocks.

Previous studies have shown that early Earth experienced an atmospheric oxygen-rising event, the Great Oxidation Event, about 2.33 to 2.

45 billion years ago, during which a large amount of oxygen was produced through oxygenic photosynthesis by cyanobacteria.

The abiotic origin of oxygen which existed prior to the event has also been largely studied and is conventionally thought to have been associated with water dissociation.

A research team from the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry under the Chinese academy of Sciences proposed their new insights that oxygen in the early Earth atmosphere may come from rocks interacting with water, rather than water alone after they performed elaborate lab experiments.