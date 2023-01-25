UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Find That Light Impacts Glucose Metabolism

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Chinese scientists find that light impacts glucose metabolism

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese scientists have found that light can acutely decrease glucose tolerance in mice by activating intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells, suggesting a potential prevention and treatment strategy for the management of glucose metabolic disorders.

The discovery was made by a team led by Xue Tian from the University of Science and Technology of China.

It was published online on Friday (Beijing Time) in the academic journal Cell.

This mechanism has been verified in mice, and the same phenomenon has been observed in humans, showing that light modulating glucose metabolism may exist widely in mammals.

According to Xue, the findings in mice and humans provide one possible explanation for the epidemiologic observations and may reveal a potential prevention and treatment strategy for metabolic disorders.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing Same May From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

26 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

1 hour ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.