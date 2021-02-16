UrduPoint.com
Chinese Scientists Make Progress In Cutting Fast-growing Woods

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Chinese scientists make progress in cutting fast-growing woods

CHONGQING, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese scientists have revealed Populus trees' regulation mechanism of rooting after cutting.

The study was recently published in the journal New Phytologist.

Rooting after cutting is key for the survival rate of fast-growing woods like Populus, said Luo Keming with Southwest University. He is the corresponding author of the study.

However, previous studies knew little about the regulation mechanism of woods' rooting after cutting, Luo added.

The researchers identified a specific molecule from Populus trees that can significantly improve the probability of rooting after cutting. It can also shorten the rooting time.

Experts said that the study would improve the rooting ability of fast-growing trees such as Populus and increase their reproduction efficiency.

