UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Propose New Treatment Strategy For Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Chinese scientists propose new treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A Chinese research team has proposed a new treatment strategy for nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients, according to Sun Yat-sen University.

Scientists from the university's Cancer Center led a phase III clinical trial, the results of which show that radiotherapy alone can replace concurrent radiotherapy and chemotherapy for patients with low-risk nasopharyngeal carcinoma, giving patients a better quality of life without compromising the curative effect.

China has high rates of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. In recent years, intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) has become the mainstream radiotherapy technology for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, which has significantly improved the curative effect, said Ma Jun, executive vice president of the center.

Together with several other hospitals, the center conducted research to explore whether nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients at the intermediate stage still need to receive chemotherapy along with IMRT.

The results show that among patients with low-risk nasopharyngeal carcinoma, the survival results of patients receiving radiotherapy alone are similar to those receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the same time.

Meanwhile, those patients who received radiotherapy alone achieved a great reduction in toxic and side effects, and significantly improved quality of life.

The new treatment strategy proposed in the study can improve patients' quality life without degrading the curative effect, and at least 20 percent of nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients are expected to benefit, said Ma.

The study was recently published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Related Topics

Technology China Same Cancer From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

6 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

15 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

15 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.